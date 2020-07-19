Special card to monitor Pak players movement in England

LAHORE: A special chipped card has been issued to the national cricket team members currently in England to monitor their whereabouts during the series.

It has been learnt that the step has been taken to keep the movement of the players in check amid corona pandemic.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals against England with the first Test starting from August 5.

Pakistan players are being supervised by a large team management, arguably the largest ever. After their multiple COVID-19 tests conducted by England and Wales Cricket Board, the players and management have been given computrised chipped card.

Players have been instructed to carry the other card along with their accreditation card at all times.

To avoid any health hazard, the players have been asked to use their washrooms in the hotel in Derby, not the washrooms at the ground.

The main purpose of the second card issued to the players for the tour is to monitor their movement so that they do not violate the bio-secure environment.

It is to be noted that England dropped fast bowler Jofra Archer from the team for the second Test against West Indies because he went home at the end of the first Test, violating the COVID-19 protocol.