Tartan track laid at NED University, inauguration soon

KARACHI: A new tartan track has been laid at NED University sports complex and officials are waiting for the right time to inaugurate it, ‘The News’ has learnt on Saturday.

NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi told ‘The News’ that the installation of the tartan track has been completed by the grace of God despite a lot of hurdles. It would be opened when the corona pandemic has subsided, he added.

The track was imported from England and it has been laid around the synthetic football turf, he said.

It is an important part of the NED sports complex extension project, Sarosh said. “Construction work is going on at a first-class cricket ground. More than 50 percent development work has been completed,” he said.

It has to be mentioned here that there used to be only one tartan track in Karachi, at PSB-owned National Coaching Centre, and it completed its life around 10 years ago. But the authorities have shown little interest in replacing it.

The NED VC said that national and international athletics championships could be organised at NED’s track as it has all the facilities.

He said that the NED’s administration would be delighted if national athletics championships and other events were organised here.

He said that the credit of massive sports developments work at the NED University goes to the Sindh government and its chief minister Murad Ali Shah, who is a graduate of the university.

Dr Sarosh was of the view that sports are necessary for young generation. “Healthy bodies have healthy minds. We aim to make our youngsters fit both physically and mentally through physical and sporting activities,” he said.

He said the facilities could be used even by those youngsters who were not students of the university.

He said practice pitches have been established at the cricket ground and floodlights would be installed very soon. He said floodlights would be installed in such a manner that they could also light up the football ground.

He hoped that before the end of this year, the cricket ground would be completed and first-class matches would easily be organised. “It will have all those facilities that are necessary for first class cricket,” he added.