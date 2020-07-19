Former Australia Test captain Barry Jarman dies

ADELAIDE: As Australia’s 33rd Test captain, wicketkeeper, and later ICC match referee, Barry Jarman was a forerunner to Tim Paine in that he spent years waiting for his chance to take the gloves for the national team only to find himself thrust into leadership in his country’s hour of need.

Jarman, who died in Adelaide aged 84 on Friday night after a brief illness, could scarcely have done better with the hand dealt to him as the longtime understudy to Queenslander Wally Grout, making up in experiences and friendships what he ultimately lacked in terms of Test match aggregates.

As a highly skilled gloveman and punchy lower-order batsman for South Australia, mentored by his predecessor Gil Langley, Jarman spent his entire cricket career at the front rank of Australian cricket, only to see his chances of playing more Test matches stymied by the selectors’ preference for Grout, even as the older man struggled with gambling and health problems.

After making his debut against India in Kanpur in 1959 at the age of 23, Jarman was Grout’s reserve for no fewer than 27 Tests over six series before his next chance, against England in 1962, and did not become Australia’s first-choice until a home series against India in 1967-68, by which time he was 31.

By then he found himself competing with the New South Welshman Brian Taber in the era immediately before Rod Marsh’s emergence as Australia’s next long-term wicketkeeper. It is a marker of the times in which Jarman lived that his solution to weight gain as his career went on was, according to Ray Robinson in On Top Down Under, “to sidestep lunch and begin smoking”. He shaved nine kilogrammes from a physique that had also seen him play in the SANF­L for West Torrens prior to cricket - Woodville Oval’s main stand bears his name.