Qualifying for Olympics: Tariq stresses need for training boxers along modern lines

KARACHI: Former Pakistan boxing coach Tariq Siddiqui has said if the country wants to return to the Olympics it will have to impart modern training to its boxers.

“We still depend on the outdated training of the 1980s. Boxing has changed and new techniques have emerged. Unless we work on our pugilists with modern techniques returning to the Olympic fold will be highly difficult,” Tariq told ‘The News’ in an interview from Lahore on Saturday.

Tariq last toured Glasgow with Pakistan boxing squad as a coach for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. On that tour the now professional fighter Mohammad Waseem claimed a silver medal. He had won a bronze in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games in which England-born Haroon Khan had also captured bronze.

Since then Tariq has not been given any opportunity of coaching Pakistan squad. He is currently serving WAPDA. He also worked with Korean coaches during the reign of Professor Anwar Chowdhry.

“Pakistan has talent but it is the responsibility of coaches to look into the demands of training and prepare the lot accordingly. You can put before yourself how world champions train. Outdated training no more can work,” he said.

Tariq accompanied Waseem during his major fights in Korea and other places after the latter turned professional. Tariq is still learning modern training techniques and innovations from foreign coaches which if he applies to Pakistani boxers will help the country.

“We still have a chance to return to Olympic fold. At least three of our boxers can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics if they are trained properly. There is sufficient time left but a training camp is needed as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves,” Tariq said.

“Just focus on a few top boys as you know World Olympic Qualifiers are too tough. We cannot afford to field ordinary boxers in that event,” Tariq said.

“Merit will have to be followed. It is the base of success. We must come out of departmental alliances and prioritise national interest. If we follow these rules success will embrace us in international circuit,” Tariq asserted.

Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing in 2004 Athens Games.

“If we want solid results from the coaches we will have to allow them freedom. Professor Anwar Chowdhry never interfered in selection and coaching,” he stressed.

“Yes when performance did not come he used to ask coaches and make them accountable,” Tariq said.

He also stressed the need to focus on young blood. “You see mostly we are stuck with a few senior boxers. For how long can we keep pushing them,” Tariq said.

“We have fine youngsters. Some of them finish second and third in national events and if we focus on them their level can be raised,” Tariq said.

He said that the authorities should pick some good coaches, with strong character so that selection could be made on merit.

“I know that every good boxer cannot be a good coach but still there are boxers who could turn out to be good coaches and they should be encouraged. Coaches education should be given importance so that we could enhance our pool of qualified coaches,” Tariq said.

“We have only two AIBA 3-star coaches while India have dozens. If you have good coaches they will prepare for you good stuff for national duty,” Tariq said.

He said the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) can also benefit from the services of two-time WBC world flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem.

“Waseem can serve boxing in various capacities. He is a motivational factor for our boxers but we should realise that he is going to become a world champion soon,” Tariq said.

He said he had worked really hard with Quetta’s boxers. He added he was trying to bring into WAPDA some young boxers from Karachi. “Boxing there has lost its gloss as clubs have started vanishing, which is not a good development,” Tariq said.

“WAPDA have been a powerhouse of sports, having thousands of players. Even in boxing we have around 100 fighters. Our MD Rana Wajahat is very keen on sports development and this is a plus point for our athletes,” Tariq said.