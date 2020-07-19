close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2020

AFP’s online seminar ‘Run for Immunity’ begins

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 19, 2020

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) second two-day online seminar ‘Run for Immunity’ began on Saturday.

The seminar is for sports professionals, coaches, trainers, doctors, physiotherapists, members of medical commissions and elite athletes of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The seminar was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. SAAF chairman and AFP president Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi welcomed all the distinguished guests and participants of the seminar. Dr Lalit K Bhanot, SAAF president, was also present during the opening ceremony.

