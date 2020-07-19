Amin extremely disappointed

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has admitted that he was extremely disappointed about the fact that he didn’t get to play many games during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amin, who hasn’t represented Pakistan since January 2018, only featured in one match for Peshawar Zalmi, in which he scored 29 runs.

Explaining why he only featured in one game, the 30-year-old said it could be the result of ‘the team management coming to the conclusion that I was unsuitable for the team combination.

‘It goes without saying that I was disappointed. I had done reasonably well in PSL 4 and was expecting to be given some more chances in front of home crowds, but that did not happen,’ Amin said in an interview.

‘They had to juggle with the requirement of playing four overseas players, had to accommodate Shoaib Malik and they also could not ignore the talent of Haider Ali. All this meant that not only I but even Imam-ul-Haq did not get much game-time,’ said the left-handed batsman who has played four Tests for Pakistan.