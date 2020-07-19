Ilyas defends PCB’s policies

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and ex-chief selector Mohammad Ilyas believes that there should be criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but there is also a need to see what steps are better for the country’s cricket.

In an interview, Ilyas said the PCB did the right thing by sending a big squad to England. ‘The situation is beyond our control.

‘Empty stadiums won’t bother Pakistan team. In the present circumstances, crowd should not be allowed and people should not come to the stadium,’ he said.

He said he had high expectations from the Pakistan team in English conditions.

A nearly 50-member contingent from Pakistan is in England these days training in a bio-secure environment developed by the English Cricket Board to keep corona virus at bay.

There has been a flood of criticism for sending a big number of players and officials.

Ilyas said that the only problem was that Pakistan were unable to get proper matches before the series.

‘As to the combination, it’s the best available side. As I have played a lot of cricket there, the weather now approaching in England will be beneficial for Pakistan. The wickets in the coming weather will be of great benefit for the team green. I have seen England playing West Indies in Test match and observed the English team is completely out of sorts.

‘Pakistan could not get any matches against any county team to develop a proper combination, although they are training and have played practice matches. It’s good they are practising and playing intra-squad matches. But to have a proper combination every team needs warm-up matches.

‘Pakistan bowling attack is the best right now which could win matches for the team provided Pakistan batsmen give enough runs to them to defend,’ said the former cricketer.

Ilyas said that he had played cricket with Ehsan Mani and he was a very sensible man while Wasim Khan, who was CEO of a county in England, has a lot of experience.