Tens of thousands stage anti-Kremlin protests

KHABAROVSK, Russia: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Russia’s Far East in a rare show of defiance against the Kremlin to protest against the arrest of a popular governor.
The huge rallies in the city of Khabarovsk on the border with China present the Kremlin with a growing headache, observers say, and come after President Vladimir Putin this month oversaw a controversial vote that allows him to extend his hold on power until 2036.
The rallies in Khabarovsk, a city of some 600,000 people, began a week ago following the sudden arrest of popular governor Sergei Furgal in a murder probe. While many expressed support for the arrested politician, some of the protest signs and chants were distinctly anti-Putin.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of all ages -- including women with children in pushchairs -- marched through Khabarovsk’s hilly streets in temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), an AFP correspondent said.