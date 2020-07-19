Racism in Cuba: banned by law, alive on the streets

HAVANA: Six decades on from Cuba’s proclamation of equality and despite three top government officials being black, the Caribbean island nation has made little headway on racism.

"Racism in Cuba is very hypocritical ... No-one says they’re racist, even if they are," researcher Tomas Fernandez, 79, an author of several books on the subject, told AFP.

Cuba used to have an open problem with racism until the communist revolution of 1959.

Some buildings had signs saying "no dogs or blacks" while there was also racial segregation that saw black people barred from some clubs and schools

The government has enacted policies to address centuries of inequality due to slavery, which was abolished in 1886, and to promote access to higher education and public office. But racism persists. In local jargon, a white woman with a black boyfriend is "burning oil" or "holding back the race" while he is "advancing" his.

Ethnologist Jesus Guanche has identified around 20 definitions to describe skin colour, including "blue-black" for someone with very dark skin, while Cubans often describe frizzy hair as "bad".