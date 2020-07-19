tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAMAKO: Mali’s opposition alliance has rejected a plan proposed by international mediators to defuse tensions, sticking to its demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita must resign.
The rejection was the latest setback in efforts to end Mali’s political standoff that has spiralled into violent clashes which have left 11 people dead.