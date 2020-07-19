Australian brand fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney: A popular Australian activewear brand has been fined for implying its "anti-virus" leggings and tops are effective at protecting wearers against the coronavirus, health officials said.
Lorna Jane was fined almost Aus$40,000 (US$28,000) over claims on its website that "anti-virus activewear" protects from infectious diseases and for implying it was effective against Covid-19, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement on Friday.