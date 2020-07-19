close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
AFP
July 19, 2020

Berlin, Rome, Paris threaten sanctions

World

AFP
July 19, 2020

BERLIN: France, Italy and Germany are "ready to consider" imposing sanctions on foreign powers that violate an arms embargo in Libya, a joint statement by the EU countries’ leaders said Saturday.

"We ... urge all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

