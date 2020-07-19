Berlin, Rome, Paris threaten sanctions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: France, Italy and Germany are "ready to consider" imposing sanctions on foreign powers that violate an arms embargo in Libya, a joint statement by the EU countries’ leaders said Saturday.
"We ... urge all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.