Trump clashes with Fox

Washington, : US President Donald Trump has clashed with a Fox News interviewer over his claims that Democratic challenger Joe Biden plans to defund the police.

During the interview conducted on the patio outside the Oval Office, Trump blamed rising violence in some cities on their Democratic leaders. "They’ve run them poorly," Trump said after reporter Chris Wallace pointed out that many of the cities had been run by Democratic mayors for decades.

"It was always bad, but now it’s gotten totally out of control. And it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump claimed.