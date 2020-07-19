France watching Spain’s virus clusters

PRADES, France: France is watching coronavirus clusters in neighbouring Spain very closely, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday, less than a month after the border between the two countries was reopened.

Spanish health officials are monitoring more than 150 outbreaks across the country just weeks after they ended one of the world’s toughest lockdown regimes.

They are particularly alarmed at clusters popping up in Catalonia, one of the border regions, and on Friday asked more than four million people in regional capital Barcelona to stay at home except for necessary trips.

"We are monitoring this very closely, here in particular, because it is a real issue that we also need to discuss with the Spanish authorities," Castex said in response to a question about the possible closure of borders.

The frontier was reopened on June 21 after three months of strict confinement on the Spanish side to contain the pandemic.

But the upsurge in cases in Catalonia has already prompted the reimposition of lockdown in one area.