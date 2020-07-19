Superheroes praise US six-year-old!

WASHINGTON: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman... superheroes have lined up in recent days to praise the courage of a six-year-old boy who was mauled while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

"You’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother," said Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America in the Avengers movies, of which the little boy is a big fan.

"Your parents must be so proud of you," said Evans.

Bridger Walker, who lives in the western US state of Wyoming, put himself between a German Shepherd mix and his little sister on July 9 as the dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl.

He was bitten badly in the cheek and underwent emergency surgery during which he had 90 stitches put in his face.