BAMAKO: Mali’s opposition alliance has rejected a plan proposed by international mediators to defuse tensions, sticking to its demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita must resign.

The rejection was the latest setback in efforts to end Mali’s political standoff that has spiralled into violent clashes which have left 11 people dead.

In a statement late Friday after several meetings with a delegation from the 15-nation ECOWAS bloc, the June 5 Movement said the president’s departure had been a "red line" for the mediators.

It said this ignored the risk Keita "poses to the very existence of Mali as a nation, republic and democracy".

The June 5 Movement has triggered a show-down with the government over its unflinching demands that Keita resign for perceived failures in tackling the dire economy and Mali’s eight-year jihadist conflict.

After several anti-Keita protests last month, the latest rally on July 10 turned violent and deepened the political impasse.