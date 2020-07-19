close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 19, 2020

French rally over death of man in police custody

World

AFP
July 19, 2020

Beaumont-sur-Oise, France: Four years after the death of a 24-year-old black man, Adama Traore, in French police custody, several thousands of people rallied in his memory on Saturday, against the backdrop of the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Family and friends of Traore continue to press for a full account of the circumstances leading up to his death amid heightened awareness of police brutality in a number of countries around the world.

The march -- in the town of Val-d’Oise just outside Paris -- was organised by an Adama support group and Alternatiba, an environmental group that is fighting against social inequality.

French judges have ordered a new medical inquiry to ascertain the cause of Traore’s death in custody that made him a symbol of alleged police racism and violence.

Latest News

More From World