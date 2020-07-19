Tottenham ‘deserve’ Europe spot

LONDON: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes his side deserve European qualification this season for the hardship they have come through.

Spurs find themselves in the thick of the race for the Europa League, despite a difficult campaign that saw Mourinho arrive midway through following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

He was without key players, including Harry Kane, for large periods, but they are finishing the season strongly and two wins from their final two games, starting with Leicester on Sunday, should see them qualify.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have accrued more points than Spurs since Mourinho arrived in November, which gives the Portuguese satisfaction they are heading in the right direction.

“I think Spurs would be even better than that without all the problems that we had,” he said. “I think no other team had even similar problems to that. As I was saying, in the most difficult moment of the season I was just speaking about surviving, surviving was to leave us in a position where we could eventually fight for that.”