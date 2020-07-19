Where's the vision?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
If the criteria for nomination of the chief executive of the biggest province of Pakistan are honesty, humility and are irrespective of other key strengths necessary to run the same, why not to go for any visionless proven honest person?
Vision, strong administrative skills, commitment are key success factors to achieve desired objectives for a vibrant Pakistan.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad