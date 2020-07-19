Bank records

No doubt the banking services standard has gone from bad to worse. Many customers have many complaints about it. Wonder why responsible persons and authorities do not take notice or action regarding customers' grievances. Banks used to send account holders statements every six months in the past. But now they have stopped this routine practice without any reason. With the advancement of technology, services should improve but unfortunately no one is looking into it.

During these pandemic days, many people have opted to use branch-less banking. This was also advised by the SBP and the banks. Because of this, customers made payments using Apps, ATMs etc. Certainly to be on the safe side they preferred to use non-conventional banking to avoid getting infected with deadly virus. Therefore, the concerned bank department should make sure to send statements as it is due after the June closing. They should send it via mail or e-mail to customers so they may reconcile their transactions. It is the account-holders right to check and get back to the bank in case any discrepancy is found in their statements.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi