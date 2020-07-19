The wait for change

There are now heightened rumours that there may be a change in government at the very top in Punjab, after months of criticism over the performance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Inevitably people in the province compare his style of management with that of Shahbaz Sharif who had ruled the province for almost a decade, and is known within the bureaucracy for his efficiency and his commitment to development. These projects may have brought criticism from some quarters, but despite this Punjab had been looked at as a province which was able to develop itself and give its people new amenities in the form of transport system and other infrastructure.

Very few would say the same for Buzdar, the chief minister appointed by the PTI, with Imran Khan according to reports giving him his personal vote of approval. Certainly, administrative matters are being poorly handled. There have been at least nine changes in the secretaries of higher education who served the Buzdar administration, four changes in the federal secretaries of health, while six commissioners and five deputy commissioners in D G Khan have been shown in and out of the door. In these circumstances, questions are arising about why Buzdar remains in office. It is understood that even at the federal government level members of the cabinet are now pressurizing Imran Khan to consider a change. While Pervez Elahi and the Chaudhry family which is in control of the PML-Q are seen by many as the natural choice to assume leadership of the province, and also have a relatively good track record in managing the affairs of the Punjab during the tenure of Gen Pervez Musharraf, it is believed Imran Khan may eventually favour a candidate from within the PTI. After all, appointing someone from another party would expose weaknesses within the ruling setup.

The question for any person who succeeds Buzdar would be whether s/he can achieve anything of significance within the three years still left for the PTI government. Punjab after all is the largest province in the country and will inevitably determine the outcome of the next general election. It is therefore important to the PTI and also to the opposition parties that hope to replace the current government. At present, the manner in which the province is being run is not pleasing to many. But perhaps the real problem lies not with the man himself but with those who chose to appoint him. They need to look at what is possible now and what could be the best strategy in order to achieve this. Such a state of limbo is neither good for the party nor for the province.