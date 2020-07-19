Mafias galore?

Just as we have seen before, the federal government for all its words against hoarding and its promises to defeat the various mafias involved in this practice seems to be failing completely in this respect as wheat prices across the county hit new highs. While in Punjab the price of a bag of wheat flour has remained at Rs860, the problem is that the flour is of such poor quality that people are unwilling to purchase it. Instead they have been forced to resort to buying flour which is priced at well over Rs1000 per bag. In the rest of the country too wheat prices have risen, in some cases to nearly Rs2000 per bag. The Sindh government has promised it would do all it can to keep down prices but has failed in this respect.

The real question is that of the policies and tactics adopted by the federal government on a matter which literally affects the daily life of almost everyone in the country. The problem has been ongoing since March this year when a notification on wheat prices issued by the PM’s office was not implemented for weeks as the rate of taxation on this vital commodity was decided. There were other delays in implementing what the prime minister ordered further down the line. We saw this in June this year. The federal government had stated there was an adequate or even surplus supply of wheat in the country. We wonder then what happened to these talks. Why were orders able to decrease in keeping it away from people and creating a false shortfall which obviously led to an uncontrollable surge in prices.

Also, there is the issue of why despite the many proclamations made by the government including the prime minister, it has not been possible to crack down or penalize these mafias. The prime minister has now asked the Tiger Force, which has so far remained almost completely ineffective, to try and establish who is involved in hoarding, and report these persons to higher authorities. It is difficult to understand why, if the shortfall of wheat is real, this basic commodity was not imported as it happened in the past. The rise in the prices of wheat flour has naturally left people who are already faced with joblessness and lower wages in an extremely precarious position. Prime Minister Imran Khan had sworn that he would do all that he could to protect these persons. In fact, his government has done just the opposite. The steep increase in prices after large stocks of wheat, which should have been enough to meet the needs of people, were bought from farmers raises a whole number of questions. It should not be difficult to identify the mafias deliberately working to keep the prices high and making huge profits by hoarding back supplies.

Clearly, we are seeing a complete failure in the government’s ability to manage the crisis. Before this, people have already experienced a crisis concerning the rise in sugar prices and overall inflation which has affected the economy of the country and most citizens. The reasons for the government’s inadequate response to the problems needs to be examined and explained. We understand that discussions have been held at the cabinet level. But it appears no solutions have been found. The situation is a dire one and has to be tackled soon if people are to be enabled to buy wheat flour which is a staple food item for the majority of the country.