250,000 Pakistanis repatriated despite odds: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government had fulfilled its commitment by taking home around 250,000 Pakistanis stranded across the world due to widespread coronavirus lockdowns.

“Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and our overseas workers,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. He reiterated his government’s resolve to continue supporting overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.