Institutions do not reform in one day: Imran

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday pledged to gradually fix the red-tape infested system that was hampering development and business progress, but he said government systems and institutions do not reform in one day.

Speaking at the ground breaking of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, he said after decades of degeneration of the system, red tape had become a hurdle for development and business activities. He said Pakistan’s system, instead of facilitating small and medium entrepreneurs, unfortunately, created hurdles for them and killed their initiative. He referred to obstacles for common man in the construction industry.

Khan said it was the present government’s top priority to provide opportunities to private enterprise, businesses and industrialists to help them succeed, and results of those efforts would soon be visible. He said it was the job of the government to facilitate businesses.

Khan emphasised no nation in the world could aspire to excel or become successful without industrialisation. During the 60s, he added, the country had been leading the region in terms of industrialisation, but afterwards lagged behind due to certain short-term policies.

Referring to Singapore, he said it had $50,000 income per capita. Those countries had planning “but we lacked it”. The countries like Malaysia and Korea borrowed the plans of industrialisation and excelled, but Pakistan lagged behind. “Our only focus was on winning elections and short-term planning.

“I have strong conviction that our nation possessed huge potential in the whole region. During the 60s, predictions were right that Pakistan could lead the region,” he added.

The Prime Minister appreciated the business-friendly steps taken by the Punjab government and said setting up nine economic zones and an incentives-laden package by the provincial government were steps in the right direction.

He also appreciated the Punjab Chief Minister for the site of the park with Faisalabad and Lahore as being the two major hubs of business and assured him that the federal government would resolve all their issues.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar once again expressed confidence in his performance and asked him to work with full confidence.

The Prime Minister lauded the measures taken by the Punjab government to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Khan expressed satisfaction over relief measures in the province. The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the current situation of the supply of wheat and flour. Buzdar also briefed the Prime Minister about the pace of work on the projects in Balochistan being carried out with the cooperation of the Punjab government.