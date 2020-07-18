Belgian police disperse protest outside EU summit

Brussels: Belgian police deployed mounted officers and pepper spray in the shadow of EU headquarters Friday to dislodge protesters as European leaders met inside. More than 100 people had gathered on the edge of the summit security bubble to protest against France´s role in Cameroon, its former African colony. The protesters moved back slowly, chanting slogans and singing songs, as officers with batons and riot shields, some on horseback, secured a cordon. A short distance away, 27 leaders of the European Union member states were meeting to discuss their budget and a 750-billion-euro ($855-billion) coronavirus rescue plan. Outside, supporters of the Cameroonian opposition and anti-colonialist activists accused France of continuing to dominate and profit from its former possessions.