Sat Jul 18, 2020
AFP
July 18, 2020

Nigerian state offers cows for guns to halt attacks

World

AFP
July 18, 2020

KANO: Authorities in Nigeria´s northwestern Zamfara state have offered two cows for each gun surrendered to halt bloody attacks by criminal gangs, including cattle rustlers. Remote communities across the region have for years been hit hard by deadly raids from armed groups of motorcycle-riding cattle rustlers and kidnappers. Military operations have failed to end the killings and local officials have tried repeated negotiations to broker peace. Zamfara governor Bello Matawalle said Thursday that under the new initiative “for every rifle submitted by a repentant bandit, there would be compensation of two cows”. Matawalle said the offer of livestock was meant to convince the gangs, known as “bandits”, to disarm without cash payments that could be used to buy more arms. There was no indication if the plan would be enough to convince them to forsake their lucractive cattle rustling and kidnapping rackets.

