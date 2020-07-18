HRCP slams Pemra warning to Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath'

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed to learn that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a warning to the Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’. In a tweet, the HRCP said that any such warning should be withdrawn and the government must refrain from its attempts to silence independent voices and curb freedom of press.

Shahzeb Khanzada while referring to Pemra notice said that his version has not been taken and Pemra sent a notice. He said that nothing quoted against the facts and nothing was against Pemra rules. He said that the programme could be reviewed again as NAB prosecutor's version which he had given in the court was telecast. He said that significant arguments given by the lawyer of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were presented in the programme and in the same way, NAB prosecutor's arguments were also telecast. He said that for further point of view, NAB's spokesman was invited to the programme but he did not turn up and sent his point of view which was run as it is in the programme.