S Asia fast becoming corona epicentre

NEW DELHI: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Friday that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are together fast becoming the next epicentre of the virus.

"While the world´s attention has been focused on the unfolding crisis in the United States and South America, a concurrent human tragedy is fast emerging in South Asia," the organisation said.

"COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in South Asia, home to a quarter of humanity." Coronavirus cases in India passed one million, official data showed as authorities struggle to check the spread of the deadly pandemic across the world´s second-most populous

nation.

With over 600 Indians dying daily, lockdowns are being re-imposed across the country of 1.3 billion following an easing of restrictions in recent weeks on hopes the outbreak was under control. Health ministry data released Friday put the total cases recorded at 1,003,382, a jump of almost 35,000, with 25,602 deaths after an increase of 687 -- both new daily records.

India, home to some of the planet´s most densely packed cities, is the third nation to hit a million cases after the United States and Brazil, although the numbers of deaths in those two countries are far higher. Until now India’s main hotspots have been the megacities of Mumbai and New Delhi, but recently smaller cities and rural areas -- where 70 percent of Indians live -- have begun to raise the alarm. Goa on Thursday evening became the latest state to go under lockdown, imposing a three-day shutdown and a nightime curfew until August 10. —Agencies