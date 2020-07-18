Removal of Palestine from map flayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) senior leader and MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has condemned in strong words the removal of Palestine State from the Google and Apple world maps. He said in his tweet the maps of Palestine and Kashmir are imprinted in their hearts and minds. Insha Allah enemies will be eliminated but these maps will never be eliminated in any case. “We reject the world maps without Palestine State and Kashmir. By removing the maps, reality cannot be eliminated. Moonis Elahi also said that the sacrifices which the people of Palestine have given to free themselves from the shackles of Israel and the sacrifices by Kashmiris for their freedom and sovereignty are unparalleled; no oppression and conspiracy can mar the spirit of those offering sacrifices for the motherland and Insha Allah their struggle will success.