NAB officials grill Kh Asif for over an hour

LAHORE: Former Defence minister Khwaja Asif on Friday again appeared before the Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in an inquiry against him related to selling plots in excess of the approved layout plan of his housing society.

NAB investigators questioned Asif for more than an hour.

Previously, Asif had appeared before the NAB on July 3 after which he was summoned again for Friday. According to the call-up notice served on Asif, the NAB had claimed that the evidence collected so far reveals that Asif prima facie established a housing project namely Kent View Housing Society in Sialkot which has been operating illegally. The bureau has asked Asif to explain what are the sources and total amount of funds invested in the project by him, his wife, son and other partners.