Midterm polls only solution: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said the only solution to multiple crises currently facing the country was midterm elections, as there seemed no government in the country.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with the party reorganisation at the district level on Friday, he said politics of hatred and vengeance was being promoted which was lethal for the country.

Rana Sana said new office-bearers at district level had been finalised and notified. Following the meeting, he held a press conference and criticised the government. He said petrol, flour and sugar mafias had made people’s life difficult, while mafias had become billionaires overnight through hoarding. Rana said the government, instead of improving governance, was making false claims of changing the loyalty of the PML-N MPAs. Rana Sana said the PML-N would mobilise people to get rid of the incompetent government. He said the government wanted to put the blame of the PIA pilots issue on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N just for the sake of vengeance, resulting in destruction of the PIA across the world.

He also demanded resignation of the Minister for Aviation for bringing a bad name to the country internationally.

Rana Sana said the government wanted to arrest Shahbaz Sharif through National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before budget. He condemned the illegal actions of NAB including registration of cases against Hamza Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif. The party leaders, attending the meeting, expressed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, and resolved to continue their struggle for supremacy of democracy.

INP adds: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the PTI government should confess that it had buried the PIA and the mafias had entered its ranks. He said one mafioso had been sent abroad by the government and another was sitting right next to the premier.

About rising inflation, he asked the government when the price of sugar would be brought down to Rs53 per kg. He said the looming flour crisis could lead to chaos and anarchy in the country.

Rana Sanaullah said it was being said that the PML-N MPAs had met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He questioned the motives behind this game, as the opposition did not intend to bring any no-confidence motion against him. The PML-N leader said his party was trying to convene an all parties conference, as it feels that the incumbent government was dangerous for the country. He said the party would decide when and how to launch a public mobilisation campaign.