Sat Jul 18, 2020
July 18, 2020

Condition of Shahbaz not well

Top Story

July 18, 2020

LAHORE: The condition of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif went critical due to his appearance in the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb issued a statement on Friday that Shahbaz Sharif felt weakness after which doctors gave him first aid. She said the PML-N president had appeared before the court for the supremacy of law. Doctors said exertion and harsh weather affected his health. The doctors have asked him not to go outside till the test of antibodies. She said he is now feeling well after getting medical aid.

