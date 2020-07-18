Money-laundering: NAB claims getting more proofs against Shahbaz family

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has claimed to have collected more proofs of money-laundering against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif family.

According to the new evidence, Rs80.8 million were transferred to Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Rabia Imran’s accounts through 12 transactions in year 2007-08.

According to NAB sources, a Papar-walla [Indian wafer-seller] transferred millions of rupees in the accounts of Shahbaz Sharif family members. NAB sources said Manzoor Papar-walla transferred US$1.370 million to the accounts of Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Rabia Imran, according to the report, received from banks and other financial institutions.

Details of the report said that US$907,015 (Rs62.975 million) were transferred to Suleman Shahbaz account, US$167980 (Rs10.124 million) to Hamza Shahbaz account, and US$240920 (Rs17.083 million) were transferred to bank account of Rabia Imran, daughter of Shahbaz Sharif, by the Papar-walla.