Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: Torrential rains once again lashed Karachi on Friday, turning the city's roads and streets into canals and streams and leading to immediate power outage in numerous neighbourhoods, reports indicated.

Areas that received rainfall included Jamshed Road, Model Colony, Saddar, Clifton, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Dhoraji, Bahadurabad, PECHS, Soldier Bazaar, University Road, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Abdullah Haroon Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Fawwara Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Garden.

Electricity was cut as soon as light rain started in Kharadar, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Defence View.

Power outage was also reported in Manzoor Colony, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Orangi Town, Gadap, Kathore, Baldia Town, Lyari, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Malir Halt, Moeenabad, Liaquatabad C-1 Area, Drigh Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and Mehmoodabad.

In Garden West, there has been no power since three hours, whereas in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 18, power outage has been ongoing since more than two hours. On the other hand, there were traffic jams on numerous thoroughfares in the city, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Johar Morr, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, .A. Jinnah Road, Korangi Road, Denso Hall, Zainab Market, Lucky Star, Urdu Bazaar, Soldier Bazaar, Jama Cloth, Corridor 3, Hassan Square, Karsaz, Rashid Minhas, and NIPA.

The underpasses on Khayaban-e-Iqbal (between Teen Talwar and Do Talwar) and Drigh Road had been flooded and consequently closed off to the traffic. Many cars and motorcycles broke down due to being on waterlogged roads. Reports also indicated that trees near the Karachi Press Club (KPC) got uprooted and fell on nearby vehicles.

Water started stagnating at Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Bath Island, Hotel Metropole, Nursery, Karsaz, Baloch Colony, Drigh Road, and President House Road.

Situation in the Airport police station’s surroundings worsened due to at least 1.5-foot deep rain water on the roads, including Drigh Road, with traffic coming to a halt. Officials under the leadership of superintendent of traffic police (SP) have employed large pumps to drain the stagnating water.

Stagnating water and traffic jams were also reported in Liaquatabad, Ghareebabad, Sakhi Hassan, and KDA Chowrangi in Karachi’s Central district.

In the East district, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir, PIB Colony, University Road, Awami Markaz, Club Chowk, Hassan Square, Hotel Mehran, Regent Plaza, Tibet Centre, Rimpa Plaza, Shaheen Complex, and PIDC Chowk also experienced the same.

According to the PMD, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base, Saddar, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Met Complex, University Road, Jinnah International Airport’s Jinnah Terminal, Nazimabad, and PAF Masroor Base recorded 63.5 millimetres, 41mm, 40mm, 40mm, 28mm, 16mm, 15mm, 9mm, and 5.7mm of rainfall, respectively.