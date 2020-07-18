Over four-month long detention Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: Jang/Geo workers protest miscarriage of justice

KARACHI/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: The countrywide protests by the workers of the Jang-Geo Group, cross-section of civil society, politicians, journalists, media and human right organsiations on Friday continued to agitate over the illegal and unjust over four-month-long detention of the Group Editor Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They termed it part of the government's crackdown against the Jang-Geo Group for its independent editorial policies in particular and against the country's free media houses in general for refusing to surrender to the government sanctioned truth. The protesters at their camps across the country pledged to continue to agitate against the unlawful detention of Mir Shakil and resist the stiff media gag.

In Karachi, Farooq Sattar, the chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Organization Restoration Committee, while addressing the Jang Geo Action Committee, termed the detention of Jang Geo Group's editor-in-chief sheer injustice and a reflection of tyranny by the federal government. Sattar said that he was merely arrested by NAB in a friviolous case of personal transaction only to satisfy the prime minister’s vendetta against him. He described the government’s vengeful campaign against the independent media as an attempt to derail democracy and said that the unduly long detention proves that the government has failed to break his will.

Farooq Sattar warned that the days of the government are numbered because the whole country was upset and agitated over rising inflation, scarcity of petroleum products, power and the government’s abject failure to manage these crises. He said thousands of workers have lost their jobs and hundreds were on the line at media houses as the government is choking off their finances and muffling their voice in an organised manner. Farooq Sattar demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman from prison and an end to the government’s malicious campaign against the Jang-Geo Group.

In Rawalpindi, the workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with journalists organizations continued their protest on the 126th day outside the Jang offices in Rawalpindi by carrying placards and raising slogans demanding Rahman’s release. They included Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Group and President Jang workers Union Nasir Chisti, Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, PML-N Leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji, Amjad Ali Abbassi, Nusrat Malik, Munir Shah and workers of Jang and The News said that the struggle against the illegal and unjustified arrest and it will continue till his release.

They said the workers of Geo-Jang Group will foil all conspiracies against the Group. They said all the international human rights organizations, intellectuals and all the segments of the society have declared the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and termed it an attack on freedom of media. They said imposing restriction on the freedom of media is a gross violation of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of media and freedom of speech.

In Lahore, the protesters at their Davis Road camp near the Jang-Geo offices, appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention was a glaring example of ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.

They said his illegal arrest was an attack on the freedom of the media. They pledged to continue the struggle till his freedom and asked the government to refrain from coercive action to muzzle the independent media.

Ghana Gujjar and his colleagues, representing the employees and workers of the Punjab Education Board, participated in the protest camp to express solidarity with the Jang-Geo employees. The speakers said democracy could not survive and flourish in any country without a free media.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting for the freedom of the entire media.

They paid rich tributes to Editor-in-Chief over heroic stance against the enemies of press freedom.

They also chanted slogans against the fascist regime and condemned the strong arm tactics by the government-NAB to subdue the free media. Those who spoke on the occasion included senior journalists of the Jang Group Maqsood Butt, Shahab Ansari, Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti, Zaheer Anjum, Jang Workers Union’s Mohammad Farooq, Aziz Sheikh, Wahab Khanzada, Akmal Bhatti, Hafiz Asad, Munawar Hussain, Mohammad Ali and Afzal Abbas.

In Peshawar, the media workers continued the protest against the illegal detention of the Jang, Geo and The News Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and renewed the call for his release. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to highlight their demands. The speakers included senior journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman, Farmanullah Jan, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others. They were critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The speakers said the government was trying to gag the independent media and opposition by these cheap tactics but were sure these efforts were bound to fail. They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegal and unconstitutional and likened it to an attack on the free media. The speakers said they would not allow the government to suppress the voice of the independent media and carry on economic murder of workers.

They deplored that the owner of the biggest media group of the country had been detained for the last 128 days in a 34- year-old property case. The protesters said they would continue the struggle till the release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. They appealed to the apex court to take notice of unjust detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.