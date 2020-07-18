WB asks G20 to provide debt relief to poorest nations

WASHINGTON: The G20 countries should provide debt relief to the poorest nations across the globe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a top official at the World Bank said Friday, noting that true economic recovery from the current crisis remained "in the distant future".

Cautioning policymakers not to "confuse rebound with recovery," newly-installed World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart called for an extension to the existing debt moratorium.

G20 finance ministers are set to hold a virtual meeting Saturday wherein they are expected to discuss the status of the debt relief initiative.

She called the initial step "useful" but said, "Sadly, that step hasn't gone as far as it has been hoped.

"We are still awaiting private sector participation and the participation of members outside the Paris Club. It also has not been as extensive as hoped."

Governments in more developed nations need to have "the willingness to do something more encompassing" that includes "a greater share of the emerging markets, as well as the developing countries."

But Reinhart said she is somewhat skeptical,” and noted that China is a bigger creditor than the rest of the Paris Club combined, but offers little transparency on the amount of debt or relief being given. She also called on the private sector to do more.