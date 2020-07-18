TTP leader designated global terrorist

WASHINGTON: The United Nations has designated Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist.

The decision was taken by the United Nations Security Council's Sanctions Committee when it added Mehsud to its ISIL and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.

"Pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISL (Daesh), al-Qaeda, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified to its ISIL (Daesh) and al-Qaeda Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council Resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement issued by the UN said.

The United States welcomed the development, as it had domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019. “Welcome news that the @UN [United Nations] has added Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali Mehsud to its ISIL & AQ sanctions list.

TTP is responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan,” the State Department said in its tweet.

The TTP was also put on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list by the State Department. Noor Wali was named the leader of TTP in June 2018 after the death of Mullah Fazlullah.

Pakistan welcomed the designation of Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan by the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on its ISIL (Da esh) and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.

The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

TTP is already a UN-designated terrorist organization and is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has defeated TTP through comprehensive security operations in the country. However, TTP continues to operate from outside Pakistans borders with support from its third-country facilitators. Pakistan will continue to pursue its policy of fighting against those involved in participating, financing, planning, facilitating and perpetrating terrorism, the spokesperson remarked.