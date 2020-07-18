Mirza urges SC to stay contempt proceedings against him

ISLAMABAD: Agha Iftikhar-ud Din Mirza Friday requested the Supreme Court to halt the contempt of court proceedings against him until conclusion of case by the trial court in the FIR lodged against him on the application of Mst Sarina Isa with the Secretariat Police Station.

Mirza has moved an application through his counsel Sarkar Abbas seeking stay on the contempt proceedings against him for using a scandalous language against the judiciary.

On July 15, a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had indicted Mirza for using a derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary in a video that went viral last month, giving him a week to respond to the charges.