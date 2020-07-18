PML-N forms parliamentary board for GB 2020 polls

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has formed the parliamentary board to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal issued a formal notification in this connection after the approval of PML-N president. The board will comprise 17 members including 11 central and provincial leaders and 6 members from Gilgit-Baltistan. Raja Zafarul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Asif, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Kh Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Syed Mushahid Hussain,

Pervaiz Rashid and Engineer Amir Muqaam and Marriyum Aurangzeb will represent the central and provincial members.

From Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Haji Akbar Khan Tabaan, Shams Mir, advocate Aurangzeb, Sultan Ali Khan and Armaan Shah will be part of the parliamentary board.