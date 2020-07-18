China sees year-on-year increase of 8.4pc in FDI

BEIJING: China saw a year-on-year increase of 8.4 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter of 2020, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

The actual investment from the United States grew 6 percent year on year in the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, China’s nonfinancial outbound investment to countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) surged 19.4 percent year-on-year to $8.12 billion, a spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced.

The 8.4% increase in FDI in Q2 made an obvious comeback when compared with Q1 (10.8% decrease).

It demonstrates that the expectations and confidences of the foreign investors remain stable and positive after China has rapidly contained the coronavirus epidemic and taken the lead in resuming work and production.

According to data released by MOC, China’s actual use of FDI in April 2020 reached 70.36 billion yuan ($10.14 billion), up 11.8 percent year on year.In May, China saw FDI in the nonfinancial sector surge 7.5 percent on a yearly basis to 68.63 billion yuan ($9.87 billion).

In June alone, the total foreign investment actually utilized climbed 7.1 percent year on year to 117 billion yuan ($16.72 billion).