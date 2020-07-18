AJK SC nullifies appointment of 5 HC judges

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Friday declared the appointment of five judges of the High Court as unlawful.

As a result, Raza Ali Khan, Raja Sajjad Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Aijaz and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry from the bar were sent packing while Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, who was elevated from the bench, was reverted back to his previous position of district and sessions judge.

The 136 page judgment was announced by acting CJ Raja Saeed Akram and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal in open court at the principal seat in the presence of counsels for both sides. Earlier in September last year the High Court had dismissed six petitions challenging the appointment, in May 2018 of these judges to the extent of four.

The appointment of Mr Munir was set aside because he did not fulfill the requisite length of service as district and sessions judge. However, he had been continuing in office on the basis of interim relief. The petitioners had challenged High Court decision in the apex court, where it was announced on Friday, declaring their appointment void ab initio.