Confirmed corona cases reach 261,814

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 261,814 and fatalities to 5,522 on Friday.

Of 261,814 cases, Sindh reported 111,238 cases, Punjab 89,465, Balochistan 11,405, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,669, Gilgit Baltistan 1,775 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,808.

A total of 198,370 patients have successfully recovered so far and sent back home.

Sindh reported 1,170 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, while 30 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,952, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said. This is encouraging news but we will continue to struggle to contain it further, he said.

He said 30 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus taking the death toll to 1,952 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 21,183 patients are under treatment of whom 20,355 were in home isolation, 73 at isolation centers and 755 at different hospitals.

The condition of 488 patients is stated to be critical, while 69 patients have been shifted to ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that 10,299 samples were tested against which 1,170 cases were detected that constituted 11 percent. The detection rate has come down considerably but it has to be further controlled.

He added that so far 625501 samples have been tested which detected 111238 cases all over Sindh that constituted 18 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1170 new cases, 477 cases have been detected from Karachi, of them 153 from East, 117 South, 172 central, 59 Malir, 48 Korangi and 28 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 96 cases, Khairpur 46, Tharparkar and Sanghar 44 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Sukkur and Korangi 38 each, Mirpurkhas 30, Thatta 29, Naushehroferoze 26, Tando Mohamamd khan 24, Jamshoro 18, Larkana 17, Dadu and Jacobabad 16 each, Shikarpur and Kambar 15 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin nine Umerkot and Kashmore five each.

The chief minister said that the coronavirus infection rate has started dropping down but it may not be considered that the epidemic was over.

“We all have to abide by the SOPs and wearing masks, washing hands and observing social distancing should be made part of day to day life,” he said.

In Punjab, 442 new coronavirus cases were detected, 7,879 tests performed while 8 more lives lost their life in the last 24 hours, while 2,067 lives in total have been lost. A total of 65,009 people have recovered so far.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths had reached 2,059.

As many as 178 new cases were reported in Lahore, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 36 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Jehlum,17 in Gujranwala, 29 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 46 in Gujrat, 6 in Hafizabad, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 24 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chiniot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 16 in Sargodha, 3 in Khoshab,14 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,6 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Rajanpur, 6 in Layyah,7 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and 2 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 626,367 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 64,815 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has reported 183 new infections, taking the total to 31,669.

The province has also recorded six more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,130.

A total of 183 new cases were confirmed taking the total to 31,669. Six more lives were lost (5 in Peshawar, 1 in Karak) taking the total to 1,130. 260 new patients recovered taking the total tally to 22,873, while active cases were 7,666.

The Balochistan health department notified 20 more infections, taking the tally to 11,405. It also reported three more deaths, taking the total to 131.