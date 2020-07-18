198 patients recover from Covid-19 in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released the data and statistics about facilities, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from the provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here Friday.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, around 61,204 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 198 patients have recovered from COVID-19.