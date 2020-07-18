Rainfall across Sindh turns weather pleasant

SUKKUR: Rainfall was reported from large parts of the province on Friday, turning the weather pleasant in the aftermath of the prevailing blistering heat.

The showers started early evening in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Kotri, Tando Allahayar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and adjoining areas, bringing the hot temperatures down. In the midst of the rain, hailstorms were also reported from Sukkur and Larkana.

Many parts of these cities areas suffered power outages and some parts of these cities were also flooded by rain water that gathered due to choked drains and nullahs. On an average, Thatta received 22mm, Mirpurkhas 18mm, Sakrand 8mm, Hyderabad 6mm and Tandojam 4.5mm.