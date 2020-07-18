KARACHI: The first meeting of Pak-UAE Business Council, FPCCI for the year 2020 was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to welcome the new board of directors. The council discussed Pakistani expatriates’ lost jobs in the UAE and their repatriation to Pakistan. The board suggested to get data from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation to take up the issue with the government to provide them jobs in major new government projects.

Dr. Baig discussed the agenda of Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of foreign ministers of both the countries and proposed signing of Pak GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Pakistan providing food security to Gulf countries through our agriculture sector.

The board unanimously co-opted senior member Nasir Hussain, director, and appointed SVC and Saquib Fayyaz Magoon as Vice Chairman of the council. The board members who attended the meeting were Umair Azam, Muhammad Ashraf Qadri, Mohammad Asad Fecto, Zubair Haider Shaikh, Maqsood Ahmed Naz, Nasir Hussain, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Com. Akbar Naqi & Mehreen Razzak In-Charge Business Council & IR FPCCI.