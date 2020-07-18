‘Punjab taking farmer-friendly measures’

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Friday assured the Punjab Assembly that the government would take all farmer-friendly measures.

While summoning the debate on agriculture, Nauman Langrial, who belongs to Sahiwal district, said the government was introducing new schemes for the sector regarding wheat, seeds, pesticides and sugarcane.

The government also tabled The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill 2020 in the House, which was referred to the relevant standing committee. After the completion of the agenda, Chairman of Panel Mian Shafi adjourned the session till Monday.