Punjab Healthcare Commission trains 105 officers

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Thursday completed the first phase of training of 105 district officers health of four divisions to eliminate quackery.

The joint trainings were held with the support of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at the divisional headquarters. During the sessions, 30 officers from Dera Ghazi Khan, 26 each from Multan and Bahawalpur and 23 from Sahiwal division were imparted anti-quackery training.

The trained officers including senior medical officers, rural health centres, will seal the premises of quacks and send sealing reports to the PHC for further action. They have also been given access to the anti-quackery mobile application of the commission for online transmission of information about the sealing, which will also help connect to the online data of quacks, and trace them as well.

PHC Board of Commissioners Chairperson Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has issued directions to the authorities for carrying out a well-coordinated campaign with the P&SHD to eliminate quackery in all its forms and manifestations.