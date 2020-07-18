Pre-monsoon plantation drive begins in Karak

KARAK: Various social welfare organizations have started pre-monsoon seeds plantation drive in Latamber union council.

The volunteers of organizations including Latamber Land Welfare Trust, Latamber Hujra, Changhoz Welfare Society, Latamber Adabi Jirga and Al-Khidmat Welfare Society spread 35kg seeds of different plants suitable to the local environment in the vast hilly areas of Latamber.

Addressing a launching ceremony on Friday, president of local welfare organization Sheen Zarghoon Hadayatullah Khattak said that through joint efforts they would turn the barren lands of Latamber union council green.

He said that only spreading of seeds was not sufficient and they would have to protect the plants from animals. He recalled that the efforts of last year's plantation campaign have borne fruits and a large numbers of plants have grown, which would become trees in two years. He appreciated the efforts of District Forest Officer Gulzar Rehman .