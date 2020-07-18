Unchecked industrial pollution harms ecosystem in Hattar

HARIPUR: The industrial pollution caused by factories of Hattar Economic Zone continued to harm the ecosystem of Haripur due to non-implementation of environmental laws, said a PTI leader.

Talking to The News here on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Labour Wing district President Tahir Amin said that over 250 functional industrial units of Hattar Economic Zone have damaged the ecosystem of the district once known for its greenery and fertile lands and orchards.

He pointed out that chicken feed, cement, steel, ghee, marble factories, chipboard and batteries manufacturing units were the constant source of air, water and noise pollution.

Tahir Amin, also general secretary of Hazara Labour Federation, said that the smell of chicken feed factories, odorous water waste and flying particles in the dust have increased the ratio of different respiratory, kidney, stomach and eye diseases among the industrial workers and the residents living in the areas near the Hattar Economic Zone.

He pointed out that the industrialists have got registered their association but none of the 250 industrial units was allowed to have labour union.

"This is the only reason that the hiring of workers through private labour contractors is allowed in violation of labour laws and the industrial workers are left at the mercy of labour contractors," he said.

When approached, Deputy Director Labour Faizullah Khan said that his department had time and again warned the industrialists of legal action if they were found violating the labour laws. He urged the workers approach his office with complaints of labour laws violations.