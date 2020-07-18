LONDON: Britain could return to normality from the coronavirus outbreak by Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter.

Johnson sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theatre. "It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas," he said.

Current government guidance is for employees to work from home where they can. But under the latest proposals, Johnson said employers can have "more discretion" and discuss with workers whether it is safe to return to the office from August 1.